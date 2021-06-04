New LVMH Packaging Using Eastman's Molecular Recycling Technologies
Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technologies produce resins from mixed waste plastic rather than fossil-based feedstocks.
#sustainability
LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics announced plans to develop packaging made through Eastman's molecular recycling technologies.
Parfums Christian Dior is the first of LVMH's major historic Houses to introduce Eastman Cristal Renew copolyester, with 30% certified recycled content, for its Dior Addict Lip Maximizer packaging that hits shelves this summer. Eastman and LVMH will continue to work together on sustainable packaging solutions across LVMH's family of brands, with additional adoption expected over the next several months.
Featured Content
"Our collaboration with Eastman marks a critical milestone towards progressively eliminating fossil-fuel-based plastics from our packaging. With our recently published LIFE 360 program, we made the decision that our packaging will contain zero plastic from virgin fossil resources in the years ahead," said Hélène Valade, LVMH environmental development director.
Eastman's advanced circular recycling technologies produce resins from mixed waste plastic rather than fossil-based feedstocks. These molecular recycling technologies reportedly divert waste plastic from landfills, give waste plastic new life, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions relative to traditional production.
“We made the decision that our packaging will contain zero plastic from virgin fossil resources in the years ahead.”
With Eastman's technologies, brands can meet their ambitious targets for recycled content right now while also giving a “luxury” look to recycled plastic packaging.
Earlier this year, Eastman announced that it is investing approximately $250 million over the next two years to build one of the world’s largest plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facility at its site in Kingsport, Tenn.
Polyester-based waste feedstock from PET bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles will be converted into high-performance materials across Eastman’s specialty plastics division’s product portfolio, including Tritan Renew copolyester for use in durable products within the electronics and medical device sectors and Cristal Renew copolyester for the cosmetics market sector.
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer is the first luxury product featuring Eastman Cristal Renew to hit shelves.
RELATED CONTENT
-
How to Use Those Fancy Ultrasonic Welding Controls
You know how to set a timer, but newer ultrasonic welders also offer control by energy, collapse distance, and absolute distance. Do you know when and how to exploit these options to make better welds?
-
Processing PCR: How It’s Done at a Leading PET Bottle Maker
Many food and beverage companies are either using or thinking about using recycled materials in their packaging.
-
What Happened to Your Ultrasonic Weld Quality?
The most important factor in troubleshooting problems in ultrasonic welding is understanding the fundamentals of the process.