PET Resin, container resin
Recycling | 1 MINUTE READ

New LVMH Packaging Using Eastman's Molecular Recycling Technologies

Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling technologies produce resins from mixed waste plastic rather than fossil-based feedstocks.
#sustainability

Heather Caliendo

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics announced plans to develop packaging made through Eastman's molecular recycling technologies.

Parfums Christian Dior is the first of LVMH's major historic Houses to introduce Eastman Cristal Renew copolyester, with 30% certified recycled content, for its Dior Addict Lip Maximizer packaging that hits shelves this summer. Eastman and LVMH will continue to work together on sustainable packaging solutions across LVMH's family of brands, with additional adoption expected over the next several months.

"Our collaboration with Eastman marks a critical milestone towards progressively eliminating fossil-fuel-based plastics from our packaging. With our recently published LIFE 360 program, we made the decision that our packaging will contain zero plastic from virgin fossil resources in the years ahead," said Hélène Valade, LVMH environmental development director.

Eastman's advanced circular recycling technologies produce resins from mixed waste plastic rather than fossil-based feedstocks. These molecular recycling technologies reportedly divert waste plastic from landfills, give waste plastic new life, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions relative to traditional production. 

“We made the decision that our packaging will contain zero plastic from virgin fossil resources in the years ahead.”

With Eastman's technologies, brands can meet their ambitious targets for recycled content right now while also giving a “luxury” look to recycled plastic packaging.

Earlier this year, Eastman announced that it is investing approximately $250 million over the next two years to build one of the world’s largest plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facility at its site in Kingsport, Tenn. 

Polyester-based waste feedstock from PET bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles will be converted into high-performance materials across Eastman’s specialty plastics division’s product portfolio, including Tritan Renew copolyester for use in durable products within the electronics and medical device sectors and Cristal Renew copolyester for the cosmetics market sector.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer is the first luxury product featuring Eastman Cristal Renew to hit shelves.

