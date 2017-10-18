New Wave Technology Solves Biggest Conveying Problems

New wave conveying technology from Conair gently moves your materials at comparable output rates without damaging resins.

Developed by Conair, Wave Conveying minimizes your resin conveying issues by moving materials more gently at comparable output rates. See it in action HERE .

If you use vacuum resin conveyors, you’re well aware of the problems. Angel hair, snake skins, dust and other material flaws all come from moving resin pellets through piping at high speeds. So, you resort to buying more auxiliary equipment like traps, dust filters and special elbows to help mitigate, but not eliminate, the problem.

The good news is that new conveying technology can gently move your materials at comparable output rates without the material damage that causes these common problems. Developed by Conair, Wave Conveying just may be the wave of the future in pneumatic material handling systems. READ MORE.