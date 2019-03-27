The sponsorship is targeted to help fund sustainable practices at The Games, as well as enduring community resources.

Within the last couple of years, I have reported on Nova Chemicals Corp.’s active membership in two global initiatives that are aimed at developing a plastics circular economy and keeping plastics out of our oceans, beaches and natural lands. The first is ProjectStop, which partners with cities to build sustainable waste systems, ending ocean plastic leakage. The second, recently formed The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, works across the plastics value chain on infrastructure, education and engagement, innovation and clean up efforts to keep plastic waste out of the natural environment.

For the 2019 Canada Winter Games (“The Games”), taking place in Red Deer and other locations throughout Central Alberta, Nova Chemicals was the exclusive Platinum Sustainability Sponsor. This sponsorship—which is targeted to help fund sustainable practices at The Games, as well as enduring community resources—is the latest example of this company’s commitment to sustainability and the communities in which it operates. Nova supported the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society in its commitment to organize an environmentally friendly, socially responsible and economically feasible event. Sustainability initiatives for The Games are based on six themes: mitigating climate change; integrating social and community planning; managing water use; minimizing waste; sourcing local food and building or adapting facilities to green standards.

Back in 2016, the company committed $2 million CAD to the 2019 Games and Red Deer College. The contribution was divided equally between two major initiatives. The first is a Pillar Sponsorship for The Games to support sustainable practices and assets while leaving a positive legacy for future generations. The second is as a sponsor for the construction of the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre (the “Centre”), a legacy asset for the Red Deer community.

The Centre is one of the core operating venues of The Games, functioning as a training and competition venue for sports, such as short-track speed skating, figure skating, badminton and wheelchair basketball. Located on the campus of Red Deer College, the Centre was built as a permanent campus building and features labs, classrooms and a state-of-the-art fitness center, and achieved LEED certification at the Silver level from the U.S. Green Building Council. The Nova Chemicals Waskasoo Creek Nature Walk, unveiled last October and located adjacent to the Centre, is integral to the Centre’s sustainable social and community planning.

In addition to the marquee initiatives, Nova Chemicals supported The Games in several other areas by:

Supplying thermal reusable lunch bags made from recycled plastic for the 3,500 athletes;

Engaging three employee participants in the Torch Relay, a signature element of The Games—including Nova’s director of government relations Ken Faulkner; and

Engaging with The Games’ attendees through the volunteer support of more than 70 company employees.

The company also exhibited at The Games. Employee volunteers staffed a booth, which featured the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) “Plastics Make it Possible” campaign’s Tiny House, a 170-square-foot residence that tours cities and events throughout North America. The home demonstrates more than a dozen ways in which innovative plastic building products can help homeowners create a more energy-efficient home and reduce the environmental impact associated with heating, cooling and powering their home. Included are windows with PVC frames with multiple chambers to improve insulating properties but also have tight seals to minimize leaks; a PC skylight, weatherable PVC siding and trim, plastic composite countertops, plastic bead board wall coverings, and solar power shingles—integrated photovoltaics made of monocrystalline or polycrystalline silicon solar cell.

Said John Thayer, Nova’s senior v.p., polyethylene business, “Plastics are far too valuable to be thrown away or to only have a single use. That’s why we are actively engaged with customers, industry colleagues and the public on a sustainability journey that considers all aspects of reuse, recycling and recovery. Our Platinum sponsorship of the 2019 Canada Winter Games offers us a great opportunity to share our commitment to the development of a circular economy with our friends and neighbors who are attending The Games.”