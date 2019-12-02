12/2/2019
November 2019’s Top Articles
GM and Greenpeace; recyclable pouches; tension-indicating mold mount bolts; preventing nozzle tip leaks; spinning cube mold; PE’s fundamentals; and more—what stories drew the most reader interest in November?
Visitors to Plastics Technology in November clicked on a wide variety of articles including blogs, features and columns touching on tips, new technologies, material fundamentals and more. Check out what items published last month garnered the greatest reader interest.
- GM Exits PLASTICS, Greenpeace Lauds Move
- Recyclable All-PE Pouches: Sustainable Opportunity for Film Extruders
- Tension-Indicating ‘Smart’ Bolts Make Mold Mounting Safer, More Efficient
- Part 2: How to Prevent Nozzle Tip Leaks
- Tooling: ‘Reverse Cube’ Puts New Spin On Two-Component Molding
- Part 3: Fundamentals of Polyethylene
- Industrial Blow Molder Goes Solar
- Try This Approach to Clean Up Your Recycled Material
- Molding Better Molders, One Class at a Time
- Checking and Controlling Nozzle Body Temperature
The top 10 most-clicked stories published to Plastics Technology in November 2019.