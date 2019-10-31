10/31/2019
October's Most Popular Articles from Plastics Technology
Customizable 3D-printed prosthetics; new-concept cube molds at the K; fundamentals in PE, extruder alignment and nozzle leaks; benchmarking and more stirred reader interest at PTOnline.com in October.
Below find the 10 most-viewed articles posted to Plastics Technology in October. A unique application for HP’s new Multi Jet Fusion printing technology, as well as dispatches from the K show and insights from our expert materials, tooling and extrusion columnists piqued reader interest this month, among other topics.
- 3D Printing Enables Customizable Medical Prosthetics
- K 2019: ReverseCube Puts New Spin on Multimaterial Molding
- Part 2: The Fundamentals of Polyethylene
- K 2019 Slideshow: New Resins, New Applications in Materials
- Extruder Alignment: Important, but Only Half the Equation
- Exclusive Benchmarking Report: Top Shops Are More Than Just Molders
- Prices for Nearly All Volume Resins Down
- Part 1: How to Prevent Nozzle Tip Leaks
- Modern Dispersions Expanding Capacities of Engineered Compounds, Polyolefin Black Masterbatches
- BASF's Chemical Recycling Process Produces Virgin Grade Material for Food-Contact Approved Quality