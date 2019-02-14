One Month to Molding 2019

Technically 33 days, but only one day left to save money on your registration.

Next month in Indianapolis, the injection molding community, including all links in its supply chain, will gather in Indianapolis for Molding 2019. Held March 19-21 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Indianapolis, Molding will offer more than 50 speakers over two-and-a-half days, offering expertise on all aspects of injection molding from the top floor to the shop floor.

If you’ve been putting off your registration, wait no longer. This Friday, Feb. 15, is the final day to secure early-bird registration and a conference discount.

If you’re interested in a free pre-conference workshop with additive manufacturing technology supplier Carbon, you also need to move fast, as space in that special event is limited and filling quickly.