‘Partially Peelable’ IML: An Idea Whose Time Has Come?

At the recent K 2019 show, Verstraete in mould labels of Belgium showed off a number of innovative approaches to IML. One is a concept that the company has offered for several years now, but has not received any takers. Apparently, brand owners were not ready. But when you consider what this approach can offer, it’s hard not to be intrigued.

Verstraete’s partially peelable IML can be used to add a variety of promotional or informational detail to a package label.

Peter Paelinck, regional sales manager for North America (based in Merrimack, N.H.), calls this idea “partially peelable” IML. Fully peelable in-mold labels have been available to permit complete removal of the label from the container. In this case, however, just a sector of the label is scored and provided with a pull tab for removal of a portion of the label. This portion could be printed on the back side to provide a discount coupon, for example, or a type of game for recreational diversion.

