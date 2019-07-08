People-Friendly Robotics: Another Danish Cobot Arrives on U.S. Market

Denmark is evidently a hotbed of innovation in robotics, and especially the burgeoning new field of collaborative robots, or cobots. U.S. injection and blow molders are already becoming familiar with lightweight, articulated-arm cobots from Universal Robots of Denmark. (See, for example, here and here.)

UR cobots are compatible with grippers from a Danish firm, OnRobot, which recently acquired another Danish maker of cobot tooling, Purple Robotics.

In a somewhat different category of cobots are automated guided vehicles (AGVs) from Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) of Denmark, which has multiple U.S. distributors. At least one U.S. molder, Metro Plastics Technologies of Noblesville, Ind., has adopted MiR technology.

Now, make way for seven-axis articulated cobots from Kassow Robots of Denmark. They’re being introduced to North America by Gibson Engineering, Norwood, Mass. They come in a range of sizes with a reach of 810 to 1800 mm and payload capacity of 5 to 10 kg.