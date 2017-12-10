P&G Launches Second Ocean Plastic Bottle Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

320,000 bottles—the largest production run of recyclable dish soap bottles in the world made using ocean plastic—will hit store shelves in Britain next year.

At the beginning of the year, Procter & Gamble announced that a new limited edition Head & Shoulders bottle was the world’s largest production run of recyclable bottles made with post-consumer PCR beach plastic. I had talked with Virginie Helias, vice president of global sustainability at P&G, about this initiative, which was launched in France, and she had mentioned they want to continue to expand the use of beach plastic to other brands and countries. And they have:

P&G just launched the “Fairy Ocean Plastic” bottle made completely from PCR plastic and ocean plastic.

The first-ever Fairy Ocean Plastic Bottle was created in partnership with recycling expert TerraCycle and will reach British consumers in 2018. The UK launch will include 320,000 bottles, the largest production run of recyclable dish soap bottles in the world made using ocean plastic. The bottle will be made from 10% ocean plastic, collected from the ocean and beaches around the world, and 90% post-consumer recycled plastic. The ocean and beach plastic used in the production of the dish care bottle is sourced through TerraCycle's Beach Plastic Cleanup Program.

The Beach Plastic Cleanup programs hold the key to this entire project. The video below is from when Tony Deligio and I interviewed volunteers who are working with TerraCycle on this beach plastic initiative:

In an effort to divert plastic waste from landfill and the ocean, P&G brands, including Fairy, Dawn, Yes, Dreft and Joy, will continue to divert 8000 metric tons of plastic from landfill for use in transparent plastic bottles, using an average of 40% PCR plastic content across 481 million of its transparent dish care bottles globally.

Helias stated in a news release:

“As the world’s no. 1 dishwashing liquid globally and a much-loved brand in the UK, we want to use Fairy to raise awareness about the plight of our ocean and raise awareness about the importance of recycling. Our consumers care deeply about this issue and by using ocean plastic we hope to show that the opportunities are endless when we rethink our approach to waste.’’

I’m excited to see where this initiative goes to next, hopefully with a product for the U.S. market.