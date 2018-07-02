Plastic Materials, Recycling Should Play Part in Infrastructure Plan

Nation’s recycling facilities should be targeted in planned infrastructure upgrades.

In a nearly immediate response to the president’s State of the Union address, a statement was issued by president and CEO William R. Carteaux of the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS). More specifically, Carteaux’s statement pertains to the role plastic materials and recycling ought to play in the administration’s infrastructure push.

“Plastic materials and products should be allowed to compete on a level playing field for the improvement projects that will eventually form the president’s infrastructure plan. Plastic materials can perform as well, or better, than more traditional materials, and often at a fraction of the cost to the American taxpayer.”

Moreover, on behalf of the industry, Carteaux urges policymakers to zero in on the nation’s recycling facilities when it comes to what needs upgrading.

“This push to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure presents a unique opportunity to increase the amount of plastic our country recycles and to facilitate growth in the market. A national effort to upgrade these facilities would both support business and employment growth in recycled plastics while simultaneously reducing waste…..Finally, our industry shares the president’s support for strong, mutually-beneficial trade agreements. The North American plastics industry has been in lockstep when it comes to enhancing the benefits of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and we look forward to working with the Administration and the Congress to ensure that this and other trade agreements are as strong as they can possibly be.”