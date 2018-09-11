Plastics Go To Washington

The annual Fly In hosted by leading plastics-affiliated trade associations pushes the plastics processing industry to top of mind for elected officials in D.C.

September 11-12, the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), American Chemistry Council (ACC), American Mold Builders Association (AMBA), Manufacturers Association for Plastic Processors (MAPP), and Plastic Pipe Institute (PPI) will host the Plastics Industry Fly-In.

According to PLASTICS, this year’s Fly-In attendees will hold a record number of meetings with elected officials and their staff on the Hill. These meetings will push policies that support U.S. plastics, an industry that employs nearly one million people and generates $418 billion for the U.S. economy each year. PLASTICS said featured issues for the 2018 Fly In include:

Recycling and Waste Management Infrastructure

Tariffs and Trade

Open Competition for Plastic Pipe

Workforce Development

Following a welcome reception at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on the evening of Sept. 11, the morning of September 12 will feature briefing sessions with meetings on Capitol Hill in the afternoon. On the evening of Sept. 12, there will be a Congressional Reception. Face-to-face meetings with elected officials can be an effective means to raise awareness of the U.S. plastics industry with the people in a position to affect change for processors. Per PLASTICS: