Recently, we announced the PT Problem Solvers contest. The contest asks plastics professionals to join us in facing, sharing and solving plastics industry problems by submitting photos or videos (check out the original post). The contest is also a really good way to celebrate this year’s premier problem-solving event, NPE2018, and a good excuse for us to giveaway some cool Plastics Technology gear.

One thing omitted from the original post is that we, too, have problems. There’s one problem, in particular, that we’d like to solve.

The problem? If you have worked in the plastics industry or attended a plastics event, you have undoubtedly been introduced to a quote or quotes from the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, The Graduate. If you’re not caught up, here’s a video to help. Last year, the film (and the quote or quotes) celebrated its 50th year. Honestly, it felt like it came and went without enough fanfare.

That aside, while The Graduate, so succinctly surmises the future in one word (again, it’s plastics) we don’t feel enough has been done to equally surmise the plastics industry, in one word. So, we’re asking you: describe the plastics industry in one word.



You can share your one word submission in any of the following ways:

Text your submission to 513-780-5590

Enter your submission online at PTonline.com/network/registration

Stop by Booth W-2513, West Hall at NPE2018: The Plastics Show and tell us in person.

Share your response using #PlasticsOneWord

We’d love to hear from you. At the conclusion of NPE, we will do some word analysis and report how the plastics industry defines plastics: in one word.

We'd love to hear from you. At the conclusion of NPE, we will do some word analysis and report how the plastics industry defines plastics: in one word.

