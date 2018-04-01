Plastics Technology’s Most Popular Articles of 2017

Sinks, weld lines, gels, flash—many of the most popular articles on Plastics Technology in 2017 help processors address pain points in their day-to-day operations.

Words like ‘how’, ‘why’, ‘what’, ‘best’ and ‘solve’ figure prominently in the most-popular articles on Plastics Technology in 2017. Many of these articles continue to have relevance for processors even after their initial publication.

No. 1

Plastics That Conduct Heat

Helping electronics, lighting, and car engines keep cool are some new roles for thermoplastics that are formulated to replace metal or ceramic.

No. 2

Why (and What) You Need to Dry

Other than polyolefins, almost every other polymer exhibits some level of polarity and therefore can absorb a certain amount of moisture from the atmosphere. Here’s a look at some of these materials, and what needs to be done to dry them.

No. 3

Extrusion Troubleshooter

Extrusion is a "black-box" process. We can't see what goes on inside an extruder, so we depend on instruments. We need to be sure that all sensors are working and readouts are calibrated correctly.

No. 4

How to Reduce Sinks

Modifications to the common core pin can be a simple solution, but don’t expect all resins to behave the same. Gas assist is also worth a try.

No. 5

Best Methods of Molding Undercuts

Producing plastics parts with undercuts presents distinct challenges for molders.

No. 6

What's Causing Your Gels?

Gels are a common quality problem in extrusion of clear film and tubing less than 0.005 in. thick.

No. 7

Solving Four Common Problems in PET Stretch-Blow Molding

Here’s a quick guide to resolving four nettlesome problems in processing PET bottles.

No. 8

Thermoplastic Polyesters: It's Time to Know Them Better

There’s more to TP polyesters than you think. You may know PET, PBT, and PETG—but what about PCT, PCTG, PCTA, and PTT?

No. 9

How to Stop Flash

Flashing of a part can occur for several reasons—from variations in the process or material to tooling trouble.

No. 10

What to Do About Weak Weld Lines

Weld or knit lines are perhaps the most common and difficult injection molding defect to eliminate.