Plastics Technology’s Most Popular Blogs of 2017
Harvey and its impact on pricing resonated for Plastics Technology's blog readers in 2017, but so did quirkier items like shrimp-based resin and resin-munching caterpillars.
Hurricanes, volatile resin prices, 3D printed molds, “liquid” metal molding, shrimp shells turned into shopping bags and caterpillars that eat shopping bags—the ten most popular blogs from 2017 reflect an eclectic industry.
No. 1
Harvey's Aftermath: Upwards Movement for All Commodity Resins Prices
Hurricane Harvey’s impact continues though some impressive production and supply recovery is underway.
No. 2
VIDEO: Liquidmetal and Plastics Molding
Beyond a process curiosity, Liquidmetal's technology could provide plastics molders a path to metal parts production.
No. 3
3D-Printed Plastic Molds: K Exhibit Would Make You a Believer
Perhaps you have heard that additive manufacturing—a.k.a. 3D printing—can be used to make injection tooling inserts out of plastics—relatively quickly, at relatively low cost, and with little human labor involved.
No. 4
First Thermoplastic Composite Gearbox Housing: 30% Lighter Than Aluminum
ARRK’s lightweight injection molded construction is made with layer-optimized organic sheeting.
No. 5
Thermoplastics in Expanded Automotive Applications
From all angles, new thermoplastic solutions redefine ‘performance’.
No. 6
Shrimp Shells for Making Biodegradable Shopping Bags
UK university aims to optimize new ‘eco-friendly’ bags for Egyptian conditions.
No. 7
Resin Pricing Update as October Approaches
Firm pricing indicated by PCW & The Plastics Exchange.
No. 8
PVOH-Based Resin: Challenger to LDPE and HDPE?
Aquapak Polymers’ 100% biodegradable resin poised as a sustainable option to conventional plastic film packaging.
No. 9
The Plastic-Eating Caterpillar that Could Halt PE Bag Waste
In today’s weird but true (not fake) news, I’d like to re-introduce you to the caterpillar and the newest mascot for the plastics industry (kidding, kind of).
No. 10
Upward Pricing for PS, PVC and More
Higher global oil prices and derivative feedstocks are among the factors driving resin price increases in PS, PVC, PET and nylons.