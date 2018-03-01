Plastics Technology’s Most Popular Blogs of 2017

Harvey and its impact on pricing resonated for Plastics Technology's blog readers in 2017, but so did quirkier items like shrimp-based resin and resin-munching caterpillars.

Hurricane Harvey and its resulting impact on resin pricing and supply generated a lot of interest from Plastics Technology’s blog readers in 2017.

Hurricanes, volatile resin prices, 3D printed molds, “liquid” metal molding, shrimp shells turned into shopping bags and caterpillars that eat shopping bags—the ten most popular blogs from 2017 reflect an eclectic industry.

No. 1

Harvey's Aftermath: Upwards Movement for All Commodity Resins Prices

Hurricane Harvey’s impact continues though some impressive production and supply recovery is underway.

No. 2

VIDEO: Liquidmetal and Plastics Molding

Beyond a process curiosity, Liquidmetal's technology could provide plastics molders a path to metal parts production.

No. 3

3D-Printed Plastic Molds: K Exhibit Would Make You a Believer

Perhaps you have heard that additive manufacturing—a.k.a. 3D printing—can be used to make injection tooling inserts out of plastics—relatively quickly, at relatively low cost, and with little human labor involved.

No. 4

First Thermoplastic Composite Gearbox Housing: 30% Lighter Than Aluminum

ARRK’s lightweight injection molded construction is made with layer-optimized organic sheeting.

No. 5

Thermoplastics in Expanded Automotive Applications

From all angles, new thermoplastic solutions redefine ‘performance’.

No. 6

Shrimp Shells for Making Biodegradable Shopping Bags

UK university aims to optimize new ‘eco-friendly’ bags for Egyptian conditions.

No. 7

Resin Pricing Update as October Approaches

Firm pricing indicated by PCW & The Plastics Exchange.

No. 8

PVOH-Based Resin: Challenger to LDPE and HDPE?

Aquapak Polymers’ 100% biodegradable resin poised as a sustainable option to conventional plastic film packaging.

No. 9

The Plastic-Eating Caterpillar that Could Halt PE Bag Waste

In today’s weird but true (not fake) news, I’d like to re-introduce you to the caterpillar and the newest mascot for the plastics industry (kidding, kind of).

No. 10

Upward Pricing for PS, PVC and More

Higher global oil prices and derivative feedstocks are among the factors driving resin price increases in PS, PVC, PET and nylons.