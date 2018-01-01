Plastics Technology’s Most Popular Tweets of 2017

A month-by-month breakdown of our most-popular tweets in 2017.

In 2017, Plastics Technology’s twitter feed—@plastechmag—churned out more than 800 tweets, reporting from events all around the world and sharing stories, pictures and videos from our site and magazine. Check out this month-by-month breakdown of our Top Tweets in 2017, as we strived to stay top on top of all things #Plastics.

December 2017

The Official #NPE2018 app is now available; get up-to-the-minute exhibitor/speaker/event info; personalized planning; real-time communications & more https://t.co/ecgtVNcmPF pic.twitter.com/ofx6O8C25O — Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) December 19, 2017

November 2017

October 2017

Maguire shares results of one case study with an impressive cost savings in annual color consumption.#Extrusion2017 pic.twitter.com/kLu0BDElBv — Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) October 19, 2017

September 2017

August 2017

. @ProtoLabs adds a full suite of inspection reports, including first-article inspection and PPAP https://t.co/g2gidVBK8s pic.twitter.com/LGDvmPZwCn — Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) August 1, 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

Jim Mitchell of @WittBatt discusses closing the loop on machine communication at #Molding2017 pic.twitter.com/NEjztUXYAn — Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) April 6, 2017

March 2017

At the Erema booth 511, they're ready to discuss regrind solutions. #plasticsrecycling2017 pic.twitter.com/q7rIDTSxcV — Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) March 7, 2017

February 2017

January 2017