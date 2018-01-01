Plastics Technology’s Most Popular Tweets of 2017
A month-by-month breakdown of our most-popular tweets in 2017.
In 2017, Plastics Technology’s twitter feed—@plastechmag—churned out more than 800 tweets, reporting from events all around the world and sharing stories, pictures and videos from our site and magazine. Check out this month-by-month breakdown of our Top Tweets in 2017, as we strived to stay top on top of all things #Plastics.
December 2017
The Official #NPE2018 app is now available; get up-to-the-minute exhibitor/speaker/event info; personalized planning; real-time communications & more https://t.co/ecgtVNcmPF pic.twitter.com/ofx6O8C25O— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) December 19, 2017
November 2017
Highlights from #GPlasticsSummit @IHS4Chemical @PLASTICS_US @NOVAChemicals DowDupont, Braskem, Berry Plastics & more https://t.co/Xg36IC08F0 pic.twitter.com/PE39lqyGB8— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) November 2, 2017
October 2017
Maguire shares results of one case study with an impressive cost savings in annual color consumption.#Extrusion2017 pic.twitter.com/kLu0BDElBv— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) October 19, 2017
September 2017
#3Dprinting houses and equipment makers set sights on traditional #injectionmolding @voodoomfg https://t.co/t3pkIozQQI pic.twitter.com/hl7yRtsMeF— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) September 12, 2017
August 2017
. @ProtoLabs adds a full suite of inspection reports, including first-article inspection and PPAP https://t.co/g2gidVBK8s pic.twitter.com/LGDvmPZwCn— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) August 1, 2017
July 2017
.@PLASTICS_US @CPIA_ACIP & @ANIPACOFICIAL Meet to Modernize #NAFTA https://t.co/tpXzoUyLfg pic.twitter.com/NhvtyFgQjW— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) July 6, 2017
June 2017
Dave Preusse of @WittBatt gives a live demonstration of #Industry40 at #Amerimold17 pic.twitter.com/u1oFRBvvjD— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) June 15, 2017
May 2017
#additivemanufacturing / #3Dprinting & conformal cooling came together at #Molding2017 @Team_PTI https://t.co/Jkv0dbTZDT pic.twitter.com/3d7tegXFXW— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) May 4, 2017
April 2017
Jim Mitchell of @WittBatt discusses closing the loop on machine communication at #Molding2017 pic.twitter.com/NEjztUXYAn— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) April 6, 2017
March 2017
At the Erema booth 511, they're ready to discuss regrind solutions. #plasticsrecycling2017 pic.twitter.com/q7rIDTSxcV— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) March 7, 2017
February 2017
January 2017
Improve energy efficiency of a hydraulic #injectionmolding press 10% without spending a penny on hardware @Evonik https://t.co/KlRTas0Eur pic.twitter.com/dp1xy5ZNqy— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) January 3, 2017