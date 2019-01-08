Plastics Technology’s Most-Viewed Videos of 2018

The most-viewed videos of 2018 at Plastics Technology’s YouTube Channel touched on everything from NPE2018 and recycling to cobots and design of experiments.

Plastics Technology’s YouTube channel’s most-viewed videos brought viewers to the scene in Germany, California, Orlando, Detroit, and Charlotte, with insights from big shows (K and NPE) as well PT’s own Molding conference. See recycling, automation, and extrusion lines in action, and get insights from industry experts, PT’s editors and more. If you like what you see, subscribe to the channel and get updates when we post new videos.

1. Erema Recycling at Work

2. Universal Robots Adds 7th Axis Cobot

3. Liquidmetal Technologies at the Molding Conference

4. Wisconsin Plastics Applies Cobot in Production

5. NPE2018 Insights With Plastics Technology

6. Molding 2018 Design of Experiments Workshop