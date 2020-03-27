Primex Divisions Join the COVID-19 Fight

Primex Plastics has aggressively joined the fight against the COVID-19 virus by engaging its three divisions in producing vital materials for first responders and medical professionals. The Richmond, Ind.-based company was able to quickly gear up in several ways after Primex President Mike Cramer “made it clear to our groups to expend every effort to support our communities and the country in these demanding times,” according to Doug Borgsdorf, business unit director . And all three divisions of the Primex “One Company” quickly responded.

In less than 24 hr, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives in Garfield, N.J. developed and started manufacturing a compound that is used to produce plastic vials for COVID-19 test kits.

Primex’s extrusion division is producing clear plastic sheet needed to manufacture face shields.

In just two days, in conjunction with Richmond’s Reid Health, Primex Design & Fabrication (PDF), designed and began producing replacement face shields for Reid’s bio helmets (see photo) that protect clinical staff. In a press release Reid described PDF’s effort as an “Apollo 13 moment” where an unorthodox solution saved the moment.

PDF has also developed stand-alone shields, the PrimexProtect shield and expects to go to production next week. “Our shield helps medical personnel and others on the front line conserve their critical N95 masks by adding an extra layer of protection,” according to the feedback from Reid.

As news has spread on social media, Borgsdorf said Primex is getting numerous requests from other hospitals and health systems and is now on track to make 100,000+ shields.

Darin Dubbs, director of human resources at Primex, said this was a bright spot during a very trying time we are all facing today. "This time is not about business. It is a time of unity," he said. "Our ability to help in the crisis has been uplifting to the employees at Primex.”

“All three divisions of Primex stepped up quickly and demonstrated their ability to solve problems,” said Borgsdorf. “It’s times like these that our employees show their true colors. We’re proud to be engaged in the fight against this terrible virus.”