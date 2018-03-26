Program Released for 3D Printing Workshop at NPE2018

Organized by Plastics Technology’s sister publication Additive Manufacturing, the half-day workshop will look at the practical application of the technology within plastics.

Blog Post: 3/26/2018

Speakers hail from HP, Carbon, Linear, Avante, Arburg, UL, Forecast3D and more. The workshop will run from 1-5 pm on Wednesday, May 9 during NPE2018 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Per Additive Manufacturing:

The workshop program will cover topics including:

  • Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), HP’s 3D printing technology, and how it compares to traditional injection molding;
  • The impact of additive manufacturing for conformal-cooled mold inserts;
  • 3D printing of molds with new composite materials;
  • Specialized materials for functional prototyping and low-volume production via 3D printing;
  • 3D printing for safety-critical part properties; and
  • The new balance between injection molding and 3D printing for production.

The event concludes with an evening reception at 3NINE Orlando.

Learn more about the program today

