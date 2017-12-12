Registration for Molding 2018 Now Open

With a finalized agenda and a new parts competition, Molding 2018 officially opens registration.

We’ve asked you to save the date; told you about the all-new Parts Competition; teased the finalized agenda, which is now online; and now we’re letting you know that registration is officially open for Molding 2018.

Now in its 28th year, the annual Molding Conference & Exhibits event is the place for injection molders to connect with their peers, suppliers and potential customers. Over two-and-a-half days from Feb. 27-March 1, Molding 2018 will take place at the Hilton Long Beach.

After a general session on emerging technologies kicked off by a keynote from Adam Moran, an expert in overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), looking at applying data in molding, Molding 2018 splits into concurrent tracks with eight separate breakout sessions.

These include:

Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Process

Materials & Additives

3D Printing: Molder’s Friend or Foe?

LSR Molding

Robots & Automation

Tooling

Practical Application of Industry 4.0

Technology for Today’s Molders

In addition, Molding 2018 will have a special lunch presentation on workforce development, as well as a panel discussion on how the plastics industry can collaborate and coordinate on bringing talented new workers into the sector.

Check out the agenda; enter a part in the new Hot Shots Competition; and register now for Molding 2018.