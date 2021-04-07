Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Injection Molding | 1 MINUTE READ

Registration Now Open for Amerimold, Moldmaking and Extrusion 2021

The collocated in-person events will take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., Sept. 21-23.

Tony Deligio

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

The last time I attended an in-person conference or trade show was in November 2019. The event was the inaugural Meximold exhibition in Querétaro, Mexico, organized by Plastics Technology’s sister publication, Plastics Technology México.

No show badges and lanyards or exhibitor guides and booth appointments for over a year. Normally, the spring and fall are chockablock with events, so much so that in some years they can feel like a grind. This September, when I head to Chicago for Amerimold, Extrusion and Molding it will feel like a renewal to attend an in-person event. The virtual conferences and shows I have attended since Meximold in November 2019 have not been without benefit, and I think the fact they will be part of our world going forward is a good thing.

Featured Content

Slowed—but not Stopped—by the Pandemic, Custom Molder Catches Up with Its Plans for Growth

That said, more than a year without being able to see technologies in action in person or listen to a presentation live and be able to ask the presenter questions one on one afterwards has made me realize how valuable in-person events are.

That’s why I’m very excited to share that registration for Amerimold, Extrusion and Molding is now officially open. For the first time, all three events will be taking place in the same venue at the same time, providing a sort of critical mass of plastics technology that will be exciting to be a part of.

Watch this space for updates, including the agendas for the conferences at the collocated events, then order some more business cards and dig out that roller bag—in person events are just another normal thing that is thankfully once again on the horizon.

Molding 2021

Registration is now open for Amerimold, Molding and Extrusion which will be collocated at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. this September.

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying