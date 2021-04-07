Registration Now Open for Amerimold, Moldmaking and Extrusion 2021

The last time I attended an in-person conference or trade show was in November 2019. The event was the inaugural Meximold exhibition in Querétaro, Mexico, organized by Plastics Technology’s sister publication, Plastics Technology México.

No show badges and lanyards or exhibitor guides and booth appointments for over a year. Normally, the spring and fall are chockablock with events, so much so that in some years they can feel like a grind. This September, when I head to Chicago for Amerimold, Extrusion and Molding it will feel like a renewal to attend an in-person event. The virtual conferences and shows I have attended since Meximold in November 2019 have not been without benefit, and I think the fact they will be part of our world going forward is a good thing.

That said, more than a year without being able to see technologies in action in person or listen to a presentation live and be able to ask the presenter questions one on one afterwards has made me realize how valuable in-person events are.

That’s why I’m very excited to share that registration for Amerimold, Extrusion and Molding is now officially open. For the first time, all three events will be taking place in the same venue at the same time, providing a sort of critical mass of plastics technology that will be exciting to be a part of.

Watch this space for updates, including the agendas for the conferences at the collocated events, then order some more business cards and dig out that roller bag—in person events are just another normal thing that is thankfully once again on the horizon.

Registration is now open for Amerimold, Molding and Extrusion which will be collocated at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. this September.