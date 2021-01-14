Ripped from the Pages of Plastics Technology

Beyond the ability to track your facility’s key performance metrics against your peers and receive a customized report detailing your plant’s wins, losses and opportunities, an ancillary benefit to participating in Plastics Technology’s annual benchmarking survey, is the chance to appear within the pages of the magazine.

Every month, in addition to coverage of best practices and know how for existing technologies, as well as reports on the very latest advances, Plastics Technology brings you stories of your peers. Since our surveys have begun, those stories have often included visits with Top Shops finalists. Their survey results put them amongst the top entries for that year and on the radar of our editors. With approval, of course, several have subsequently been the focus of features for the magazine.

Featured Content

Recently, 2020 Top Shops Plastikos and Medical Components of America shared with PT how their operations produced benchmarking bests, and in 2019, Shape Corp. showed how its facility had some of the highest marks from our Top Shop crop that year. All were featured as cover stories in those respective issues.

All finalists and data summaries also appear in the magazine, going back to our initial class and subsequent finalists, to our most recent results in 2020 and 2019, with each year’s class listed in print and online. There are many incentives to take part in the free survey, and if you prefer to stay anonymous you can, but being listed as a peak performer among top participants isn’t a bad Google search result to add to your company’s online presence.

The survey is open until March 1, take it today, and maybe find yourself if a future issue of Plastics Technology. A full report on the survey will appear in our October issue.