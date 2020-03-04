Robot Questions? Automation Answers
Robot vs. cobot; what to automate, what to leave as is; 3- vs. 5- vs. 6-axis—Molding 2020 tackles the hard automation questions injection molders face.
Molding 2020 (March 17-19; Westin Chicago, Lombard, Ill.) offers an array of speakers addressing key queries injection molders deal with when it comes to automation and automation isn’t going anywhere, particularly in plastics.
In 2019, North American robot unit demand rose 1.6 percent compared to 2018 with 29,988 robotic units ordered, according to the Robotic Industries Association. As is typically the case, automotive OEMs lead the way as the biggest growth driver, with orders there up 50.5 percent. Second biggest driver of order growth—the plastics and rubber industry with growth of 16.6 percent. From 2020 to 2022 almost 2 million new units of industrial robots are expected to be installed in factories around the world, according to the International Federation of Robotics.
Featured Content
If you’re deciding whether—or how—to be part of that growth, join us at Molding 2020 to make an informed decision.
Presentation: Choosing the Right Projects to Automate
Speaker: Dino Caparco, Yushin
“There are some best practices when it comes to selecting a project or process to automate that will help the organization achieve successful integration.”
Takeaway: Projects that work, projects that didn’t.
Presentation: Where Cobots Fit in an Injection Molding Operation
Speaker: Joseph Campbell, Universal Robots
“Presentation will introduce cobots as a key solution to today's immediate business challenges, including manufacturing labor shortages, off-shore competition, high mix/low volume requirements, and rigorous quality demands.”
Takeaway: Case studies tackle technical and commercial aspects.
Presentation: 3-, 5- and 6-Axis Robots: Which is Right for Your Application?
Speaker: Joseph Opal, regional sales manager, Sepro America
“When people are no longer needed to perform repetitive tasks, they can be reassigned to really add value to the parts produced. This is least you should expect from a robot and even the simplest 3-axis Cartesian model can do the job. But what could you gain by considering a more sophisticated 5-axis of 6-axis robot?”
Takeaway: Robot and cobot options explained, how and when different tech applied addressed.
Learn more about process improvement, sustainable molding, the new parts competition and more at Molding 2020.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Injection Molding: You Must Dry Hygroscopic Resins
The reason you dry certain plastics is to get the moisture out. But why does the moisture have to be taken out before processing?
-
Calculate Shot Size Vs. Barrel Capacity
It may seem like a dull topic, but it will overcome the emotional experience that follows when you put a new mold into a machine and you find out there is not enough barrel capacity to make a full shot.
-
Understanding Polymer Flow: Interpreting the Viscosity Curve
Take the time to do the viscosity curve on new molds. You will learn more in that hour than many learn in years about the process for this tool.