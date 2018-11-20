Several 'Firsts' Characterize Winners of SPE Auto Innovation Awards

The 48th annual Automotive Innovation Awards Competition was celebrated by SPE’s Automotive Division at its gala in Livonia, Mich., with the announcement of the winners of this year’s nine categories, including the newly-added ‘additive manufacturing’ slot. For this editor, it was once again an honor to be a participating judge in this well-recognized event.

SPE’s Automotive Innovation Awards Program is the oldest and largest competition of its kind globally. Dozens of teams made up of OEMs, tier suppliers, and polymer producers submit nominations describing their part, system, or complete vehicle and why it merits the claim as the Year’s Most Innovative Use of Plastics. This event typically draws over 700 OEM engineers, automotive and plastics industry executives, and media. Funds raised from this event are used to support SPE educational efforts and technical seminars, which help educate and secure the role of plastics in the advancement of the automobile.

Here’s a brief look at the nine winners, starting with the grand winner award—also the winner of the Powertrain category. In future blogs, I will highlight some of the other contenders in the various categories that definitely merit attention.

Powertrain/Grand Award Winner—Vacuum Generation System for Brake Assist

The open/close valve actuation is accomplished via two complementary resin systems acting in concert to provide for critical no “stick-slip” and no measurable wear after 2,500,000 hot/cold test cycles. Injection molding allows for very close tolerances of critical details necessary for total system performance. A 40% weight savings and a 25% cost savings over current pump systems were achieved.

OEM Make & Model: 2017 Ford Motor Co. Ford F-150 pickup

Tier Supplier/Processor: Dayco Products/MacLean-Fogg, Engineered Plastics Co.

Material Supplier/Toolmaker: DuPont Automotive/Kaid Tool & Die

Material/Process: Delrin 73M30 POM+PTFE, Minion 520MP PA6/injection molding

Additive Manufacturing—Window Alignment Fixture

This additive fixture was 30% lighter and cheaper to produce vs. a traditional welded fixture. It was also much faster to manufacture—only 50 hours to build the integrated fixture with handles and mounting brackets. Ergonomics were improved significantly. The plastic fixture allows for easier handling and avoided the requirement for a lift assist. The printed fixture integrated pneumatic control, eyelets for a stowage rack, trigger switch housing, ergonomic handles, gage protector deflector and pneumatic tubing retainers and switch mounts.

OEM Make & Model: 2017 Ford Motor Co. Mustang Convertible sports car

Tier Supplier/Processor: Stratasys/Stratasys

Material Supplier/Toolmaker: Stratasys/Stratasys Direct Manufacturing

Material/Process: PA 12 35% short carbon fiber/ Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Body Exterior—Thermoplastic Liftgate

Replacing a steel liftgate with a new thermoplastic design enabled a 28% mass reduction and a 50% tooling and capital investment savings through part integration and manufacturing efficiency. An industry first use of conformal infrared welding behind the MIC grain class A surface increased structural and dimensional performance and enabled quicker processing. Bonded-in brackets enabled patent pending tethering attachments without fasteners, improved metal reinforcement efficiency and maintained styling surface wrap in D pillars without sacrificing DLO. All this was accomplished within an 18-month window.

OEM Make & Model: 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Jeep Cherokee SUV

Tier Supplier/Processor: Magna International Inc./Magna Exteriors Belvidere

Material Supplier/Toolmaker: Trinseo & LyondellBasell /Tycos Tool & Die

Material/Process: DLGF 9411 & Hifax TYC TPO/injection molding