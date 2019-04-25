Slideshow: Molding 2019 Highlights

Featuring more exhibitors, more attendees and more molding insights than ever before, Molding 2019 brought together the molding community in Indy for two-and-a-half days in March.

Yushin’s Dino Carpaco also stressed equipping molders with automation they can actually run, not just what they’re willing to buy. “Just because we can make a full turnkey automation cell doesn’t mean we should,” Caparco said, noting molders should identify automation opportunities by seeking labor-intensive high-run jobs.

Wittmann Battenfeld’s Jason Long asked attendees to think about how automation will be implemented in their facilities. “A robot will only do what it is programed to do,” Long said. “Who in your plant today do you want to be responsible for telling the robot what to do?”

Randy Kerkstra of PCS discussed the common use of a cold sprue in connection with a hot runner, and the issues it can cause, including stringing and splay. The answer: “Make the hot runner a true extension of the barrel,” Kerkstra said, “in my mind that should be an industry standard.”

Rich Oles, speaking, was joined by Bill Hartwick (seated at left) and John Bozzelli to discuss best practices for injection molders, talking in part about the “Band-Aid fix”. “It gets you through the night,” Oles said, “but if you don’t fix the root cause the next day, you’ll have a long-term problem.”

Gene Altonen of iMFLUX laid out his company’s aspiration for injection molding. “The goal is a one-touch process,” Altonen said, noting that the industry is not there yet. “We have a long ways to go but to get somewhere you first have to know where you want to end up.”

HRSflow’s Robert Harvey discussed the impact servodrives have had on injection molding, noting that hydraulic system oil is sensitive to length of hose, for instance, while servo electric systems communicate consistently and at the speed of light. “A servo will go to the same position, at the same speed, every single time,” Harvey said.

Markus Klaus of HAHN Plastics Automation discussed the need for suppliers not to force high-end automation systems on shops that aren’t ready for them. “Before I go out and sell equipment,” Klaus said, “I have to understand the culture of the company and the capability of the people.”

In a lunch presentation, Alex Huckstepp of Digital Alloys discussed his company’s technology for rapid printing of metals. “You can basically print any metal you can get into a wire,” Huckstepp shared, noting the company can currently print 30 metals, including tool steels like P20, 420.

Steve Broadbent of ACH Solutions, touched on the mystery of injection volume in some hydraulic machines. “Theoretically the screw went from A to B, but how much material really moved,” Broadbent asked. “As good as machine makers have gotten, the quality of finished parts still depends on the mold.”

Beaumont’s Todd Bresson discussed flow balance (and imbalance) in multicavity tools, noting that his company often tells molders undertaking short-shot studies to fill to 70 or 80%—even 50%—instead of the more common 90%.

Prior to the conference, Carbon hosted a workshop to discuss how its additive manufacturing technology aligns with traditional injection molding. The workshop was lead by Carbon’s Jason Lopes, who said his company considers its technology “tool-less injection molding,” and it believes it’s in line with today’s changing market. “The avenues of selling products and coming to market are so different than they were 10 years ago,” Lopes said, mentioning Kickstarter. “Think of the product opportunities that are not happening because of up-front cost.”

What are the newest technologies available; what are the best ways to use the technology I already have; and what are the most common mistakes molding experts routinely have to fix that I can avoid?

Those were some of the main questions attendees to Molding 2019 had answered from March 19-21 in Indianapolis.