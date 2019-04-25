Slideshow: Molding 2019 Highlights
Featuring more exhibitors, more attendees and more molding insights than ever before, Molding 2019 brought together the molding community in Indy for two-and-a-half days in March.
Blog Post: 4/25/2019
What are the newest technologies available; what are the best ways to use the technology I already have; and what are the most common mistakes molding experts routinely have to fix that I can avoid?
Those were some of the main questions attendees to Molding 2019 had answered from March 19-21 in Indianapolis. Whether you were able to join us in Indy or not; check out some of the speaker highlights here, and see even more pictures from the event at the Molding conference website. You can also enjoy a video of the panel discussion on the event’s first day.