Solve Extrusion Problems: Register for Extrusion 2021 Conference Now

It’s coming up Sept. 21-23 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., near Chicago O’Hare Airport. The Extrusion 2021 Conference, the annual get-together of the industry’s leading minds in extrusion. Our yearly program was derailed last year due to the global pandemic but is back on track this fall as the state is in Phase 5—the final phase—of its Restore Illinois reopening plan, giving the green light to conventions and other large gatherings to take place.

Since Plastics Technology first launched the event in 2015, the Extrusion Conference program is aimed at helping you get a handle of everyday problems and processing hiccups so that you can better utilize existing assets. The program is divided into morning General Sessions, which apply to all extrusion processes; and afternoon Breakout Sessions, which drill down on areas specific to your business: Film/Sheet; Pipe, Profile and Tubing; Compounding; and—new this year—our Recycling Forum, which is focusing on post-consumer reclaim. If you’re in Film Extrusion, you’ll also note a new pre-conference symposium put together by TAPPI.

You can see the entire agenda from this page. Using the Session Type drop-down, you can select among the General Session and the various tracks. In the General Session you’ll see presentations from industry leaders on topics such a data collection, screw design, drying, blending, materials handling/conveying, purging, coloring, maintenance, filtration, and lots more. You also have networking opportunities with peers, speakers and our ever-growing list of exhibitors.

There’s also plenty going on in our various afternoon breakout sessions. You can check them out using that Session Type drop-down, but rest assured I’ll be keeping you updated on them in subsequent blogs.

This year’s Extrusion 2021 Conference is also co-located with our annual Molding 2021 Conference. Perhaps you manage a facility that operations both extrusion lines and injection presses. Now, for the first time, you can move from one conference to the other—at no additional charge—should a topic pique your interest. You’ll also be able to walk yet another collocated event—Amerimold 2021—should you have interest or a need in the area of mold manufacturing.

Click here to begin the registration process. You’ll save money if you register before Aug. 20. Click here to book accommodations.