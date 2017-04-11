Solve Your Biggest Conveying Problems With This New Technology

Say goodbye to angel hair, snake skins, dust and fines.

Conair’s new Wave Conveying technology can gently move materials with high throughput rates.

It seems like the problems with vacuum conveying have been around forever. Because resin pellets are pulled through tubing at such high speeds, it damages the material in the process. The friction of rubbing against tubing walls can soften some materials causing angel hair, snake skins and streamers. More brittle materials can shatter, creating dust and fines. Abrasive materials can wear away the insides of the lines, eventually causing leaks.

The good news is that new conveying technology can gently move your materials at comparable output rates without the material damage that causes these common problems. Developed by Conair, Wave Conveying just may be the wave of the future in pneumatic material handling systems. READ MORE.