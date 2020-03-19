3/19/2020

SPE Schedules First-Ever 'Virtual' ANTEC

Attendees can listen to keynotes and presentations live. Many presentations will also be recorded.

Jim Callari

Editorial Director, Plastics Technology

The Society of the Plastics Engineers has scheduled the first-ever "virtual" ANTEC, necessitated by the association's cancellation of this year's event due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

 

ANTEC 2020: The Virtual Edition will kick-off on Monday, March 30 with three full days of keynotes and technical presentations, and will continue through June 9 every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The event can be watched live, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions of presenters and interact with peers. Most presentations will be recorded and available on demand.

Virtual ANTEC 2020 due to Coronovirus

SPE has announced the following fee schedule for the virtual event:

• Members: $195

• Non-Member Rates: $395

• Students: No Charge

Moreover, anyone who registers before March 24 will get 10% off their registration fee for ANTEC 2021: Denver.

Learn more here.​​​​​​​

 

 
 

