SPE Schedules First-Ever 'Virtual' ANTEC
Attendees can listen to keynotes and presentations live. Many presentations will also be recorded.
The Society of the Plastics Engineers has scheduled the first-ever "virtual" ANTEC, necessitated by the association's cancellation of this year's event due to concerns over the Coronavirus.
Featured Content
ANTEC 2020: The Virtual Edition will kick-off on Monday, March 30 with three full days of keynotes and technical presentations, and will continue through June 9 every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The event can be watched live, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions of presenters and interact with peers. Most presentations will be recorded and available on demand.
SPE has announced the following fee schedule for the virtual event:
• Members: $195
• Non-Member Rates: $395
• Students: No Charge
Moreover, anyone who registers before March 24 will get 10% off their registration fee for ANTEC 2021: Denver.
Learn more here.
