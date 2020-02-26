Still Time to Submit Papers for Extrusion 2020

The clock is ticking if you want to present and the industry’s leading conference devoted to all kinds of extrusion.

For the second straight year, Plastics Technology is bringing the world of extrusion to Rosemont, Ill. The dates are October 13-15 for The Extrusion 2020 Conference. During this two-and-a-half-day event, business owners, plant managers, process engineers and manufacturing personnel will be brought up to speed on technology developments and best practices impacting all types of extrusion operations.

Each day will consist of a General Session that will be of interest to all extrusion processors, as well as an afternoon of concurrent sessions that will drill down into specific processes: Film, Sheet, Compounding, and Pipe/Profile/Tubing.

And this year we have added a new element: a half-day symposium organized by TAPPI on Film Processing and Coating in a Circular Economy that will take place the afternoon of Oct. 12. The TAPPI International Flexible Packaging & Extrusion Symposium is a half-day pre-Conference event which will feature today’s leading experts in film processing and coating for flexible packaging. They will discuss leading-edge topics on emerging techniques and technologies which are creating new pathways toward a circular economy.

Specific topic areas will include:

Polymer stabilization developments for a circular economy.

Recycling innovations for flexible packaging structures.

Sustainability-focused solutions for consumer packaging.

Developments in sustainable barrier systems for flexible packaging.

Converting equipment solutions for more sustainable flexible packaging.

The deadline for submission of your paper title and abstract is fast approaching: March 13, 2020.

