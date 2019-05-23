Study Projects Steady Demand for Pre-Made Pouch Packaging Formats

Consumer convenience trends are driving this growth according to Future Market Insights study.

Continued steady demand for pre-made pouch packaging formats are projected in “Pre.Made Pouch Packaging Market—Global Industry Analyses 2014-2018 abd Opportunity Assessments 2019-2029”, a new report from London-based Future Market Insights, a provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries, with delivery centers in the U.S. and India.

Pouch packaging is an effective solution that helps in preserving packaged food by extending its shelf life. As the snacking trend is witnessing a rise, usage of single-serve, as well as re-sealable flexible packaging solutions is growing. Furthermore, the use of pre-made pouch packaging helps in reducing food wastage occurring throughout the supply chain. Thus, growth is expected to be driven by convenience and sustainability benefits pre-made pouch packaging promises to offer.

Featured Content

Pre-made pouches are lighter in weight than other conventional packaging formats such as metal cans, jars, etc. which results in reduced cost of transportation. This has led to a shift in preference of brand owners towards pouch packaging. Pre-made pouch packaging has turned out to be one of the most efficient and economical packaging solutions for brand owners operating in the packaged food industry.

Key findings/projections:

▪ The global pre-made pouch packaging market size in 2018 – Nearly $ 8.7 billion.

▪ The pre-made pouch packaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 4.0%, during 2019-2029.

▪ Europe is expected to lead the global pre-made pouch packaging market in terms of market value share, accounting for nearly 1/4 of the global market.

Europe is expected to represent an incremental opportunity of about $1 billion by the end of 2029.

▪ Despite being a matured market, North America is expected to exhibit remunerative growth opportunities for pre-made pouch packaging in the coming years. Many organized players from the pre-made pouch packaging industry are based out of the U.S. Most of these companies are expanding their product lines of pre-made pouch packaging solutions, which is expected to result into a highly competitive market in the region. Moreover, consumer convenience trends such as re-closability, re-usability, and easy carriage are major drivers for the growing demand for pre-made pouch packaging solutions in the region. The U.S. holds the most prominent share in the North America market as the country is estimated to account for more than 85% of the North America pre-made pouch packaging market in 2019.

▪ Among various material types, the plastic segment led the charts, followed by aluminum laminates, in 2018. This prominence can be attributed to sustained preference for PE in the manufacturing of pre-made pouch packaging.

The multilayer plastic structure enhances the barrier properties of pouches, thereby increasing the shelf life of the packaged products. This aids in reducing wastage occurring throughout the supply chain.

▪ Leading manufacturers of pre-made pouch packaging are expanding their product portfolio through expansion and strategic mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to enhance their core competencies.

▪ The tear notch segment is one of the most promising segments in the global pre-made pouch packaging market. It is the most commonly used closure for day-to-day applications. However, with the emerging demand for re-sealable closures, zipper and spout closures are anticipated to gain substantial market share in the global pre-made pouch packaging market during the period of forecast.

Market structure analysis:

▪ The global pre-made pouch packaging market is fragmented due to the active presence of a number of regional players.

▪ Key companies, i.e. the tier 1 players in the pre-made pouch packaging market, include Bemis Company Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc., and Mondi Group plc.

▪ Leading manufacturers in the pre-made pouch packaging market are following the path of strategic mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their foothold in the global market.

▪ In 2017, ProAmpac Holdings LLC completed the acquisition of Trinity Packaging Corporation, a leading film extruder.

▪ In 2017, Sonoco Products Company completed the acquisition of Clear Lam Packaging Inc.

Key players that have been profiled in the report include Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Plc, Glenroy, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Ampac Holdings LLC, Berry Global, Inc., Paharpur 3P, Printpack, Inc., Accredo Packaging, Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Gualapack S.p.A., Goglio SpA, Fres-co System USA, Inc., HBC Packaging, Scholle IPN Corporation, Thimonnier SASU, and Genpak Flexible among others.

Several small-scale regional players are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of global pre-made pouch packaging market through the next decade.