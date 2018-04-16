Surface Finishing Industry Meets for Sur/Fin 2018

If you are connected to the surface finishing industry through machining or manufacturing materials, then Cleveland is where you will want to be June 4-6 when the community gathers at the Sur/Fin Manufacturing and Technology Trade Show and Conference hosted by the National Association for Surface Finishing.

The surface finishing industry will gather in Cleveland this June at the Sur/Fin Manufacturing and Technology Trade Show.

“With more than 80 technical presentation and over 180 experts in the industry on hand, Sur/Fin is the place to learn, meet and discover all the latest in technology and innovations,” says Matt Akin, chairperson of the Sur/Fin Conference.

The conference gets started Monday, June 4, with a series of technical sessions in the morning, followed by a keynote address at 1 p.m. by Darrick Gula, director of North American business development for Bolta US. Gula previously worked as the global process lead for chrome plating and anodizing for General Motors, and will speak on the finishing challenges that lay ahead.

Tuesday morning is the annual meeting of the NASF, an award presentation for industry leaders and more technical sessions. At 9 a.m. is the second keynote address and the opening of the exhibit areas that features info on chemistry, equipment or auxiliary finishing. The technical conference will also continue all day Tuesday.

That afternoon, the show floor will also feature a special program from Products Finishing showcasing results of its Top Shops Benchmarking Survey and recipients of the Top Shops awards. Later on Tuesday, the finishing industry will gather at the nearby Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a night of food and drinks, music, and fun.

The technical sessions continue on Wednesday, and the exhibit floor will be open once again for attendees to garner as much knowledge and information as they can.

“The highlight of this last day of the event will be the Plating Boot Camp that will take place in the afternoon, serving as an introductory course on the plating process,” Akin says.

Visit natsurfin.com for the latest Sur/Fin details.