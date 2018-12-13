Sustainable Packaging Offered by Cannabis Packaging Company

STO Responsible uses PP formulation that facilitates oxygen-driven biodegradation,

‘Sustainability’ in the design of new packaging for a broad range of products, and most prominently in the single-use food and beverage arena, is now a dominant goal. In a recent blog, I reported on the “Big Ideas” podcast series, hosted by David Clark, v.p. of sustainability at global packaging giant Amcor Ltd., featuring interviews with thought leaders from global consumer-goods companies, sustainability organizations and Amcor itself. The series’ focus: how collaborative innovation is making consumer packaging and the products inside them better for the environment.

We recently heard from cannabis packaging manufacturer STO Responsible, Boulder, Colo. Its founders centered their business around one paramount goal: fixing the cannabis industry’s single-use plastic problem by developing safe, affordable packaging solutions that won’t harm the environment.

A three-year R&D project culminated in the STO Responsible team designing a brand-friendly cannabis packaging product line that can be easily reused and repurposed by consumers. Moreover, if the packaging doesn't reach the recycling stream, a special oxygen-driven additive in the PP resin formulation facilitates a bio-degradation process, which allows it to degenerate swiftly and safely.

STO’s packaging harnesses the natural process of plastic degradation but accelerates it so the material breaks down in five to 10 years rather than 500. “Our packaging acts as an insurance policy: While we always encourage recycling, it doesn't always happen. Oxo-biodegradation technology ensures that even if this packaging doesn't end up in the right place, we’re still reducing landfill waste and avoiding long-term harm to our oceans,” according to co-founder and CEO Nicole Elkind.

STO’s PP containers are designed with reuse in mind, and the STO team encourages consumers to get creative: “Our containers can hold your hardware, craft supplies, makeup items, snacks, jewelry or small collectibles, just to name a few. While consumers should take the normal precautions to keep cannabis products out of reach of children and pets, STO Responsible packaging is child- and pet-resistant to add a level of safety,” said Elkind.

This eco-friendly packaging is designed to meet the cannabis industry’s strict compliance standards, as well as offering accessibility thanks to its wide-mouth design and easy stackable storage. The product line includes a wide variety of sizes and shapes, and offers packaging for cannabis-infused edibles, loose-leaf flower, joints, topicals and more. The container design is certified by the ASTM / U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (16 CFR, part 1700) International Standard (ISO 8317), made with food-grade material, 100 percent recyclable and manufactured in the USA.