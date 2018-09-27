The 2019 Molding Conference: Better Than Ever

We are gearing up for our Molding 2019 Conference, next March 19-21 in Indianapolis. This year, we are adapting the conference agenda to make it even more interesting to as broad a range of molders as possible.

We are gearing up for our Molding 2019 Conference, next March 19-21 in Indianapolis—going for the industrial heartland this time. This conference and exhibit, now in its 29th year, is aimed entirely at injection molders and is organized by the editors of Plastics Technology magazine. Senior Editor Tony Deligio and I are responsible for putting together the program.

This year, we are adapting the conference agenda to make it even more interesting to as broad a range of molders as possible. In particular, we are trying to present information that attendees can take home with them and put to use immediately. For that purpose, each of the three mornings of the meeting will be a general session for the whole audience, devoted to “Best Practices” in a particular area of technology. These talks are meant to appeal to the broadest range of molders and to be of practical value in defining best approaches to specifying or selecting equipment, organizing production, or addressing specific processing issues, as well as expert know-how on problem solving and troubleshooting.

At the end of these Best Practices general sessions, all the speakers will assemble on stage for a Q&A with the audience. For a taste of what’s in store, the first session will feature such renowned processing experts (and some Plastics Technology contributors) as John Bozzelli, Robert Gattshall, Don Paulson, Rich Oles and Suhas Kulkarni.

The afternoon sessions will be two concurrent breakout sessions on particular areas of technology, in some cases with a particular market focus like medical or automotive.

The preliminary agenda looks like this:

Tuesday AM -- One General Session

Best Practices: Molding for Consistent Quality & Optimum Productivity

Tuesday PM -- Two Breakout Sessions

Breakout 1: Medical, Packaging & Precision Molding

Breakout 2: Medium & Large Parts Molding for Mechanical Performance & Aesthetics

Wednesday AM -- One General Session

Best Practices: Applying Robots & Automation

Wednesday PM -- Two Breakout Sessions

Breakout 3: LSR Molding

Breakout 4: Technology for Today’s Molders

Thursday AM -- One General Session

Best Practices: Tooling & Cooling

Go to moldingconference.com for more information and how to register.