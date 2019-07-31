The Extrusion 2019 Conference: Come to Learn About Blown, Cast Film

In my previous blogs I explained why more and more processors have registered to attend the Plastics Technology Extrusion Conference since the event was launched in 2015: To Learn. In my most recent blog I focused specifically on the topics that will be discussed in our sessions on General Extrusion. Now I’d like to take a deeper dive into the afternoon breakout sessions and what you will learn there, starting with Film Extrusion.

The Extrusion 2019 Conference will take place Sept. 17-19 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. It is the only conference of its type: sessions devoted to general extrusion—issues that pertain to all extrusion processors regardless of what comes out of their die—coupled with breakout sessions on specific kinds of extrusion: Film, Sheet, Pipe/Profile/Tubing and Compounding.

The General Extrusion sessions will be held the mornings of Sept. 17-19 and feature a veritable who’s who list of experts in extrusion processing. The afternoon sessions of Sept. 17-18 are where attendees will be able to drill down on talks specific to their process.

What will you learn in these Film sessions that you won’t learn anywhere else? For starters:

Fundamentals of Processing PE Plastomers for Blown and Cast Film.

Improving Film Quality and Throughput with Ultra-Precise Chilled Air Temperature.

Innovations in Cast Film Extrusion Die Technology.

Machinery Solutions for Sustainability in Flexible Packaging Films.

Utilizing Post-Consumer Resin in Film Applications.

Blown Film Coextrusion Dies: A Comprehensive View of Design and Optimization.

A Smarter Way to Blend: Innovative Solutions for Integrated Material Blending and Conveying

Polyethylene Resins Designed for Extreme Performance Benefits.

Improved Equipment Design to Reduce Material Usage.

Optimizing the Film Extrusion Process for Ideal Quality Analysis: Results of High-Performance Polymers.

An Overview of Nano-layer Coextrusion Process for Flat Sheet and Film: Principle, Potential and Industrial Application.

Web Process Alignment.

Going, Going, Gone: Common Problems in Film Manufacturing Solved with Dry Ice.

Triple Bubble: An Opportunity to Comply with Regulatory Challenges

Industry Trends Impacting Flexible Packaging and How Machinery Suppliers Can Help

