The Extrusion 2019 Conference: Presenting Solutions in Compounding

The Extrusion 2019 Conference will take place Sept. 17-19 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., less than a month away. It is the only conference of its type: sessions devoted to general extrusion—issues that pertain to all extrusion processors regardless of what comes out of their die—coupled with breakout sessions on specific kinds of of extrusion: Film, Sheet, Pipe/Profile/Tubing and Compounding.

In a previous blog I have told you about our sessions devoted to General Extrusion Topics. I define these as topics that apply across the board in extrusion, regardless of the finished or semi-finished product that you are extruding. In another blog I wrote about the topics that will be covered in the Film breakout session. Then I honed in our Sheet program. Then on Pipe/Profile/Tubing.

Now let’s focus on our compounding tracks. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda:

Managing Melt Temperature in a Twin-Screw Extruder

It’s Science, Not Art: Analysis Tools to Improve Your Compounding Results

Water Bath Length Determination: A Theoretical Approach

The Extruder as a Polymerization Reactor for Organometallic Catalyzing and Compatibilizing Recycled Polymers to Achieve Sustainability Goals

Improving Process Control of Pelletizing Operations via Advanced Control Platforms

Compounding of TPE and TPV on the Corotating Intermeshing Twin-Screw

The Three Ms of Delivering Powders to Compounding Extruders

Benefits and Challenges of Entering Twin-Screw Extrusion

How Robust is your Feeding Technology?

Key Considerations to Ensure Reliable and Even Smarter Performance

Precision Compounding for 3D Filament

Effective Compounding Transitions

The Compounding Extruder of the Future

The Advantages of Processing PLA Using the Farrel Continuous Mixer

Twin Screw Extruder for a Wide Variety of New Processes

