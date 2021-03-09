There’s Still Time to Take the Top Shops Survey

As of this writing, just over three weeks remain to participate in Plastics Technology’s free, confidential Top Shops benchmarking survey for injection molders. Many of your peers have taken some time to complete the anonymous survey and will be rewarded with a custom report detailing how their plant compares to the survey field as a whole. A select few of those competitors will be dubbed Top Shops based on a set of preselected performance metrics, and if they’re interested, they will named in a magazine article detailing the survey’s findings.

Over the years, several of our Top Shops have also been highlighted further in the pages of Plastics Technology as the focus of our monthly On Site plant tour feature, including Plastikos, Medical Components of America and Shape Corp.

Much as our Top Shops seek to continuously improve their operations, the Top Shops survey takes steps every year to better itself. You’ll see those changes in the current survey, and many more exciting ones coming down the pike. Stay tuned and complete the survey today to get in on the proverbial ground floor. The survey closes March 31.

Top Shops Benchmarking Survey