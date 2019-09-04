Tick Tock: Still Time to Register for Extrusion 2019

The Extrusion 2019 Conference will take place Sept. 17-19 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., less than two weeks away. You still have time to register for the two-and-a-half-day event. The clock is ticking, but registering for the event is just a few clicks away.

It is the only conference of its type: sessions devoted to general extrusion—issues that pertain to all extrusion processors regardless of what comes out of their die—coupled with breakout sessions on specific kinds of of extrusion: Film, Sheet, Pipe/Profile/Tubing and Compounding. It is where the extrusion industry comes to learn about best practices and processing tips aimed at helping attendees improve the efficiency of their operation.

In a previous blog I have told you about our sessions devoted to General Extrusion Topics. I define these as topics that apply across the board in extrusion, regardless of the finished or semi-finished product that you are extruding. In another blog I wrote about the topics that will be covered in the Film breakout session. Then I honed in our Sheet program. Then on Pipe/Profile/Tubing. Then I wrote about what will be going on in our Compounding track.

Like all of our previous events, you’ll have plenty of time to network and exchange ideas with the 80+ exhibitors who will be at the event displaying their wares and know-how.

Our conference has grown by every measurable standard since it was launched in 2015. Why? Because it provides attendees with a first-of-its-kind opportunity. The photos and video that appear on the conference website were taken at last year’s Conference, which was held in Cleveland. Ask yourself: What did these attendees learn at this event that they put into practice to make their operations more competitive.

The Extrusion 2019 Conference.