Time Still to Register For PT Tech Days

Maybe by now you are tired of hearing—from me and lots of others—about new opportunities for online learning. But you shouldn’t be … not if you want to keep abreast of best practices and processing tips that you can access right from your desk, regardless of whether that desk is in your plant or home.

In this space last month, I introduced you to a new concept we at Plastics Technology developed as a result of the coronavirus-necessitated cancellation of our Molding and Extrusion 2020 conferences. We’re calling these PT Tech Days. To recap what I wrote last month, we have 21 of these sessions focused on a variety of topics. They will be held every Thursday (with the exception of Tuesday on Thanksgiving week) beginning Oct. 8. There will be one session in the morning, one in the afternoon.

Each of these sessions will feature four presenters. Each presenter will have 30 minutes to speak. Following the four talks, there will be a panel discussion, moderated by Plastics Technology’s editorial team, where you can ask questions of presenters or share your thoughts on the topic at hand. It will all be live.

And they won’t be sales pitches; they will be half-day sessions featuring industry thought leaders in injection molding, extrusion, materials, and a range of auxiliary equipment, all of whom will be ready to provide you with best practices, tips and techniques, and problem-solving ideas that you can put in place immediately to make your operation more efficient.

You can register right now, for free, for any or all of these events by pointing your browser to short.ptonline.com/TechDays20. There, you can check out the details on each session. The sessions, while subject to change, have been fleshed out, and the topics and schedule look like this (all times are Eastern Standard Time):

Medical Molding : Oct. 8, 10 AM

: Oct. 8, 10 AM Medical Extrusion: Oct. 8, 2 PM



Green Molding : Oct. 15, 10 AM

: Oct. 15, 10 AM Single-Screw Extrusion: Oct. 15, 2 PM



Molds & Tooling—Design & Manufacture : Oct. 22, 10 AM

: Oct. 22, 10 AM Resin Drying: Oct. 22, 2 PM



Digital Manufacturing : Oct. 29, 10 AM

: Oct. 29, 10 AM Compounding: Oct. 29, 2 PM



Automation : Nov. 5, 10 AM

: Nov. 5, 10 AM Film Extrusion: Nov. 5, 2 PM



Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Molding Process: Part 1 , Nov. 12, 10 AM

, Nov. 12, 10 AM Blending: Nov. 12, 2 PM



Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Molding Process—Part 2 : Nov. 19, 10 AM

: Nov. 19, 10 AM Conveying: Nov. 19, 2 PM



Material Selection Tips for Molders, Extruders: Nov. 24, 10 AM



Molds & Tooling—Operation & Maintenance : Dec. 3, 10 AM

: Dec. 3, 10 AM Sheet Extrusion: Dec. 3, 2 PM



Don't Take Purging for Granted : Dec. 10, 10 AM

: Dec. 10, 10 AM Process/Mold Cooling: Dec. 10, 2 PM



Size Reduction : Dec. 17, 10 AM

: Dec. 17, 10 AM Hot Runners: Dec. 17, 2 PM



In the coming weeks you will be hearing from us via email as our programming crystallizes. You can also follow our various social media channels—or check out the PTonline.com website—for additional details. You can follow me on LinkedIn; I’ll be posting a lot and linking to programming updates. We will be linking you to pages where you can register for as many sessions as you want.

To say that these last eight or nine months have been challenging would be a gross understatement. But with challenges come opportunities. As we emerge from this pandemic, I suspect there will be a pent-up demand for many of the products you make—even though many of you are running full-throttle already. Moreover, I see your business being positively impacted by an uptick in reshoring. Will you be ready? PT Tech Days is aimed at helping you get prepared.