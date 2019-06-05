VIDEO: Chinaplas 2019 Draws Record Crowds

Chinaplas 2019 (May 21-24) drew a new record crowd of 163,314 to Guangzhou, filling halls that were already packed with technology full with attendees.

In May, the global plastics industry renewed its focus on China and its annual behemoth event—Chinaplas—held this year in Guangzhou. Despite trade pressure from one of its largest commerce partners, the U.S., the show set a new high mark in attendance, eclipsing 160,000 passing through the turnstiles at the Import & Export Fair Complex. Industry 4.0, as it’s been at other shows, was a key technology theme, while on the business side, resilience in the face of trade pressure was on display.