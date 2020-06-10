Video: Essentium and Sulzer Discuss 3D Printed Face Mask Project
In this video interview, Blake Mosher of Essentium and Darayus Pardivala of Sulzer talk about Essentium’s work in creating 3D printed face masks for Suzler employees.
3D printing provider Essentium is providing 6,000 3D printed protective face mask kits to Sulzer, a global leader in fluid engineering. As an essential business, Sulzer has continued operating throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
The kits will be worn by employees in Sulzer locations in North and South America. Sulzer also commissioned Essentium to design a child version of the mask kit and donated a quantity to its chosen charity, Today’s Harbor for Children, a La Porte, Tex.-based residential community for youth.
In my video interview with Blake Mosher, chief commercial officer for Essentium and Darayus Pardivala, president, Rotating Equipment Services Americas, Sulzer, they talk with me about this project, including how Essentium was able to produce 3D printed face masks at scale and to meet time-critical needs.
The Essentium reusable mask frame is made with Essentium TPU74D (thermoplastic urethane), which allows for easy cleaning. It is used with a single-use, replaceable filtration media.
