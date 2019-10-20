Video: K 2019 Recycling View From Material and Machinery Suppliers
Plastics Technology's Heather Caliendo visited with NGR and DSM to learn about their role in the circular economy.
Talk of the “circular economy” has pervaded K 2019, and while there may be some greenwashing taking place, many of the exhibitors are announcing real-world tangible efforts to keep end-of-life plastics out of the environment and change where they come from originally.
In this video, NGR shares information on how it views its new liquid-state polycondensation technology as a means to boosting PET recycling while material manufacturer DSM made a pledge to offer a sustainable alternative for all its products by 2030.
