Video: K 2019 Recycling View From Material and Machinery Suppliers

Talk of the “circular economy” has pervaded K 2019, and while there may be some greenwashing taking place, many of the exhibitors are announcing real-world tangible efforts to keep end-of-life plastics out of the environment and change where they come from originally.

In this video, NGR shares information on how it views its new liquid-state polycondensation technology as a means to boosting PET recycling while material manufacturer DSM made a pledge to offer a sustainable alternative for all its products by 2030.