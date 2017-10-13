VIDEO: Plastics Technology México’s First Event Draws a Crowd

A strong slate of speakers and exhibitors paired with a growing injection molding industry and hot local economy resulted in a successful inaugural event.

The fact that Querétaro’s airport and the hotel for Plastic Technology México’s first live event—Injection 360°—sat on completely opposite ends of the city geographically afforded attendees an extended cab/Uber tour of the burgeoning region in central Mexico.

All along the drive, visual evidence of the area’s economic explosion could be seen in the form of construction projects in all phases of completion and, as you might expect, traffic, lots of traffic.

The region’s growth was also apparent in multiple presentations. Speakers at conferences sometimes joke that particularly busy slides qualify as an eye chart, with attendees testing their vision as they strain to make out the details on an info-packed page.

Well, the busiest slide I saw at Injection 360° attempted to show all the automotive OEMs that have established facilities in the greater Querétaro region, which sits at the heart of Mexico’s industrial triangle: Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Further evidence of the area’s automotive boom came via the fact while Injection 360° took place at the Hotel Misión Juriquilla, Mercedes Benz simultaneously ran its own event at the property. The German automaker is teaming up with Nissan to build a $1 billion assembly facility less than 200 miles away in Aquascalientes.

Below, please find a video featuring myself and Plastics Technology Mexico’s Editor in Chief Natalia Ortega covering some of the conference highlights and watch this space for more reports from the event. If you want to see the region’s plastics potential first hand, you can check out Injection 360° 2018, which will once again be held in September in Querétaro.