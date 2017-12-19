VIDEO: Plastimagen Marches On

Only 49 days removed from a devastating earthquake and with the possibility of sweeping changes to a key trade deal looming, Plastimagen 2017 in Mexico City plowed forward.

Despite manmade (renegotiation of NAFTA) and natural (a 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Sept. 21) challenges, Plastimagen (Nov. 7-10; Mexico City), Latin America’s preeminent plastics event continues to grow alongside its domestic plastics industry.

In conversations with major global plastics suppliers it became very apparent that regardless of what Mother Nature or politicians inflict, Mexico is very much a part of their plans now and going forward. Multiple injection molding machine suppliers ranked Mexico to me as their third largest market globally after Germany and the U.S.

The majority of the companies I spoke with are also investing in the country—bodies as well as brick and mortar—to support that large (and growing) business. Hear from Arburg, Engel, Milacron, Wittmann Battenfeld and more in this video report.