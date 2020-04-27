4/27/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

Webinar: Supply Chain Lessons from COVID-19

In the wake of Coronavirus it is important for manufacturers to re-examine existing supply chain strategies. Developing local supply chains where possible can make turn-around times shorter, ensure continued production and improve profit.

This four-part webinar series, presented Gardner Business Media and the Reshoring Initiative, will deliver real data, proven strategies and successful use cases that will empower procurement professionals to shorten and strengthen their supply chain by sourcing parts and services locally.

COVID-19 has revealed deadly shortages of medical products due to 90 to 95% dependence on imports, especially from China. Government and companies are scrambling to implement short-term emergency assembly and create domestic sources for critical imported components. Similar dependence is true in many key industry sectors including defense materiel. It is now clear: shorter supply chains are stronger, more competitive supply chains. In the first webinar in this series, Harry will demonstrate that shorter supply chains are also more profitable for OEM and supplier for 20 to 40% of products. Tools to identify the 20 to 40% will be provided.

A portion of the registration cost will go towards supporting the Reshoring Initiative.

Primary Topics:

  • Reshoring is profitable for 20-40% of what you and your customers now import
  • How to identify the products most eligible to reshore
  • How to quantify the costs and risks of offshoring
  • How to convince companies to reshore and buy from you

Presenter: Harry Moser, Founder & President, Reshoring Initiative

After leading GF AgieCharmilles for 25 years, Harry founded the Reshoring Initiative to bring five million manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. Largely due to the success of the Reshoring Initiative, Harry was inducted into the Industry Week Manufacturing Hall of Fame 2010, participated actively in President Obama’s 1/11/12 Insourcing Forum at the White House and is on the Commerce Department Investment Advisory Council.

Harry is frequently quoted in the WSJ, NYT and Forbes, and seen on Fox Business, MarketWatch, and other national TV and radio programs. He received engineering degrees at MIT and an MBA from U. of Chicago.

 

