What Does ‘Green Molding’ Mean?

You’ll get some practical answers at our Molding 2021 Conference, Sept. 21-23 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. Yes, this annual (skipping last year) two-and-a-half-day event is back and in person! I hope you’re as eager as I am to meet and talk with your industry peers and suppliers—for real, not on a screen—and to learn about best practices, troubleshooting and problem-solving tips, and the latest technological innovations, from some of the best minds in the field of injection molding. And it’s happening right in the Midwest heartland of plastics manufacturing.

Just in case you need any extra incentive, Molding 2021 will include the launch of the Hot Shots Injection Molded Parts Competition—only conference attendees get to vote on the winners—and the conference is co-located this year with our Extrusion 2021 Conference and with the annual Amerimold show, presented by our sister publication, MoldMaking Technology.

Molding 2021 is organized so that mornings are devoted to General Sessions on broad topics of general interest, with a focus on practical solutions that add value to your business. Afternoons consist of three concurrent Breakout Sessions on more narrowly focused topics. Visit the conference website to view the full agenda.

Today, we begin a series of previews of the conference sessions with a look at the first day’s morning General Session on “Green Molding Is Here.” Setting the tone for the discussion is a presentation by 38-year industry veteran Rick Shaffer entitled “Sustainability or Profitability? You Can Have Both!” He advises getting a grip on this societal challenge by implementing zero-waste solutions in your own plant.

Novel technology that easily molds 100% PCR will help define “Green Molding” at Molding 2021. (Photo: Omachron).

You’ll also hear from iMFLUX about its low-pressure process that can enable your molding machine to better handle recycled materials; and from the Canadian company Omachron about a novel machine technology that processes 100% post-consumer plastics without a hiccup.

As explained by Mold-Masters, one way to deal with recyclate is to encapsulate it within sandwich structures. And Amanda Nicholson, the Injection Molding manager of the Polymers Center of Excellence in Charlotte, N.C., addresses a question you may not have considered: “How Do Color Concentrates Affect Physical Properties of Regrind Resin?”

There will be more on Green Molding in the first day’s afternoon breakout session divided between the topics of Green Molding and Robotics/Automation. Nissei America will present new techniques for molding PLA bioresins; Riverdale Global will advise on “A Sustainable and Economical Way to Color Plastics”; and Mold-Masters discusses “Critical Bio-Resin Processing Insights for Packaging.”

Is all this helping to bring the concept of Green Molding into better focus? Get more details from the abstracts on the Molding Conference website. And be sure to register using the link at the top of the page, where you’ll also find hotel booking information. And why not submit an inspiring example of your skills and talents to our first Hot Shots parts competition? Just use the More link at the top of the conference web page.

Stay tuned in this space for more previews of what’s on tap at Molding 2021.