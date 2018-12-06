What Types of Injection Molded Parts, Materials Require Vacuum Venting?

Vacuum venting can help overcome injection molding issues such as part burns, short shots, blemishes and more. Here’s where it can apply to your plastics process.

This thin layer demonstrated with the part above was not filling properly until vacuum venting was applied to the mold.

With injection molding, gas entrapment can lead to critical problems such as part burns, short shots, blemishes and other defects. Vacuum venting can alleviate these by instantly evacuating air and gas from the mold cavity as it’s filled.

Where vacuum venting shines most is when part quality requirements are stringent and molders don’t want to sacrifice processing speed to meet those standards. This includes use on a variety of thermoplastic and thermoset materials such as ABS, acetal, nylon, PEI, PEEK, PPO, PP, phenolics and more.

High-return applications include:

Engineered resins such as glass-filled nylons, glass-filled PBT and acetals

High-speed injection of thin-walled parts

Optical parts such automotive lighting, light pipes and lenses

Medical applications where part clarity is important and “air bubbles” are common

