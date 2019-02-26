You Know Your Plant’s Productivity; How About Your Competitors?

You know if your numbers are up or down in relation to your plant, but how do they stack up against your competition?

Companies that complete the Top Shops survey will receive a customized report, individualized to their facility for them to see how their performance compares to the top responders.

Most injection molders can quickly assess their productivity and efficiency in hard numbers they continuously collect. In a couple clicks, they can reliably ascertain just how good they are at turning pellets into parts and selling machine time to their customers at any given time.

What they can’t know is how good they are compared to the molder down the street or across the country—until now. Plastics Technology is launching its Top Shops Program for injection molding—a comprehensive survey that upon completion will include a special, customized report for your plant that lets you see how you stack up across multiple metrics to other injection molding facilities. All survey data collected are kept 100 percent confidential.

Related Stories

In addition, top performers among the survey respondents can participate in an awards program that includes profiles of winners in upcoming issues of Plastics Technology for companies that choose to be highlighted.