Educational Event Targeting Executives Is New for NPE2018

Over the next six months or more, this magazine will be devoting a hefty amount of editorial coverage to the NPE2018 show, to be held May 7-11 in Orlando, Fla.

Our reporting will focus heavily on new technology that will debut at the exhibits. Because that’s what NPE2018 is all about, for the most part: a giant showcase of new technology on display to help plastics processors make better products.

But what about the business side of plastics processing? What about something that helps plastics processors make strategic decisions that make their companies more profitable? This year, for the first time, NPE2018 has that covered as well.

Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) President and CEO William Carteaux and well-known industry consultant Jay Gardiner of New York-based Gardiner Plastics Inc. have worked together to develop The Plastics Leadership Summit. The intent is to provide senior management—so called “C Level” executives—from processors and other industry concerns with an educational program, as well as a chance to network with peers and speakers at NPE2018.

The summit, for which there is a separate registration fee, will run Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday—May 8-10—from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. Speakers and presentations are organized through what Gardiner calls “three unique lenses,” assigned to each day: Profit (Tuesday), Product (Wednesday) and Production (Thursday). Dow Chemical is the event’s Platinum Leadership sponsor.

On Tuesday, May 8, the Profit track will cover topics such as capital sourcing for growth and acquisition, company valuation, and corporate financial strategies. Speakers and panelists include:

Sharon Miller, managing director, head of small business, Bank of America

Charlie Gailliot, managing director, Goldman Sachs

Craig P. Staub, managing principal, Odyssey Partners

John Hart, managing director, P&M Corporate Finance

Sam Smith III, senior v.p., Customers Bank Commercial Finance

On Wednesday, May 9, the Product track is geared towards senior business development, sales and marketing, and product/divisional business managers, with insights into projected demand for markets like aerospace, medical, food and beverage, lawn and garden, etc.

Speakers and panelists for that morning include:

Theresa Hermel-Davidock, worldwide director, Core Technologies, Becton Dickinson

Stephen Livernois, v.p. procurement of direct materials, Becton Dickinson

Rene Lammers, senior v.p., Global Beverage R&D, PepsiCo

Catherine Hawkins, senior director of procurement, The Boeing Company

Jay Olson, global manager, Materials Engineering and Technology, John Deere

On May 10, the Production track will cover topics such as workforce development and additive (3D and 4D) manufacturing, as well as “smart manufacturing.” Speakers and panelists include:

Jay Timmons, president and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers

Greg Haye, general manager Materials & Process Development Center, Local Motors, Inc.

Cheryl MacLeod, global head of 3D Fusion Science, Hewlett Packard Inc.

Peter Stansky, digitalization development manager, Siemens Inc.

Adds Gardiner, “The Plastics Leadership Summit is an education event aimed at top management that looks at plastics from a business perspective. Executives who attend can come away with ideas that can improve their profit margin.”

You can learn more and register for the event at npe.org/summit.