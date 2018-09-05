Gear up For Molding 2019 Conference

Related Topics: Injection Molding

You might be in the process of putting together your budgets for next year, including travel. Well, mark March 19-21 on your calendar. That’s when the global injection molding supply chain—from machine suppliers and mold makers to material manufacturers and automation developers—will get together in Indianapolis at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis for Plastics Technology’s Molding 2019 Conference, an annual event now in its 29th year. Under the guidance of my editorial colleagues Executive Editor Matt Naitove and Senior Editor Tony Deligio, the Molding 2019 conference agenda is taking shape right now, and the program will cover a wide range of topics that include:

Emerging Technologies

Establishing and Maintaining a Robust Process

Tooling

LSR Molding

Materials

Auxiliary Equipment

Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing

Robots and Automation

Practical Application of Industry 4.0

Since Plastics Technology’s parent company, Gardner Business Media, purchased the Molding Conference five years ago, Matt and Tony have worked hard to expand the scope of the program to include virtually every aspect of a molding operation—not just what goes on inside the machine and mold, but also crucial areas such as materials conveying, drying, feeding/blending, equipment maintenance, best practices, tooling, ERP, and lots more.

Once again this year, we are kicking off each day of this two-and-a-half-day event with a keynote presentation, followed by a General Session each morning. The morning General Sessions will be devoted to “Best Practices” in molding, with presentations from industry thought leaders and consultants on topics such as Molding for Consistent Quality and Optimum Productivity; Applying Robots & Automation; Tooling and Cooling.

In the afternoon, we will divide the program into two concurrent breakout sessions. These sessions will consist of presentations on Medical & Precision Molding; Medium and Large Parts Molding for Mechanical Performance and Aesthetics; LSR Molding; and Technology for Today’s Molders.Rregardless of what you are molding and what markets you serve, there will be plenty there for you at Molding 2019.

In each issue of Plastics Technology—through our Know-How columns, tips/techniques and troubleshooting features, and our monthly On-Site plant-tour stories—we endeavor in print and online to provide readers with information they can use in the here and now to do their jobs better; or more specifically make their operation more efficient and profitable. The Molding 2019 conference is an extension of that mission…the pages of Plastics Technology coming to life.

You can keep up to date with the technical program, sponsors/exhibitor, and other pertinent details by logging on to moldingconference.com. We hope you can join us in Indianapolis. And if you have an idea for a presentation you’d like to give, fill out the abstract submission page on the conference website (deadline Oct. 1).