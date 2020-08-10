APR’s PCR Certification Program Continues to Grow

The Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR), which created The APR PCR Certification Program, stated that the effort has experienced growth in both the number of APR member companies that manufacture certified PCR, as well as APR endorsed companies that provide third party certification of PCR.

“As oil prices continue to plunge, we have seen virgin plastics being fraudulently sold as PCR,” said Steve Alexander, APR president & CEO. “Consumer brand companies looking to fulfill publicly stated sustainability commitments can feel confident that APR's PCR Certification Program adheres to a clear, consistent definition of PCR. This program ensures that PCR receives the value it deserves.”

The current list of APR members that manufacture certified PCR includes:

Avangard Innovative, LP

EFS-Plastics Inc.

Envision Plastics

Merlin Plastics

Revolution

Trigon Plastics

“The APR PCR Certification Program promotes the critical link between the reclaimer manufacturing PCR and companies incorporating PCR into their products,” said Jaime Camara, CEO of PetStar and chair of the APR Board of Directors. “The success of plastic recycling relies on consistent demand for PCR from brand companies and manufacturers. Companies and consumers must look beyond low prices. Recycling and using recycled content are the key ingredients to circularity, vital to best serving consumers, and creating a more sustainable, less wasteful world.”

The current list of APR endorsed certifiers includes:

AM Testing & Services, Inc.

Green Circle Certified, LLC

SCS Global Services

UL Verification Services Inc.

APR recognizes it is essential that PCR certification be reliable, consistent, and accessible by both producers and users of recycled plastic resins. The APR PCR Certification Program reportedly provides converters and brand owners certainty that the material they are buying and incorporating into their packaging is truly PCR. This endorsement program fully aligns with APR’s primary goals of increasing supply and demand, while also enhancing the quality and communicating the value of recycled plastics.