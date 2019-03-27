Plastics Industry Fly-In on March 27

This year’s Fly-In attendees will hold over 100 meetings with elected officials and their staff on the Hill

News Post: 3/27/2019

Related Topics:

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), American Chemistry Council (ACC), American Mold Builders Association (AMBA), Manufacturers Association for Plastics Processors (MAPP) and Plastic Pipe Institute (PPI) will host the Plastics Industry Fly-In on March 27. This year’s Fly-In attendees will hold over 100 meetings with elected officials and their staff on the Hill, arguing in favor of policies that support U.S. plastics, an industry that employs nearly one million people and generates $432 billion for the U.S. economy. Featured issues include recycling infrastructure, tariffs and trade, open competition for plastic pipe and workforce development.

Editor Pick

Engel Signs New Plastics Economy Global Commitment

Engel supports its customers in designing and producing packaging according to the rules of the circular economy and in opening up a wider range of applications for recycled materials.

News

Arkema Starts Up First U.S. PEKK Production Plant

Braskem America in New U.S. Distribution Partnership with PolyQuest for PP

Plastics Industry Fly-In on March 27

Milliken Building Largest Clarifier Plant in its History

Report: Advanced Plastics Recycling Has Potential for $10 Billion Economic Output