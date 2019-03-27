Related Topics:
Editor PickEngel Signs New Plastics Economy Global Commitment
Engel supports its customers in designing and producing packaging according to the rules of the circular economy and in opening up a wider range of applications for recycled materials.
News
Arkema Starts Up First U.S. PEKK Production Plant
Braskem America in New U.S. Distribution Partnership with PolyQuest for PP
Plastics Industry Fly-In on March 27
Milliken Building Largest Clarifier Plant in its History
Report: Advanced Plastics Recycling Has Potential for $10 Billion Economic Output