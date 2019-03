The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), American Chemistry Council (ACC), American Mold Builders Association (AMBA), Manufacturers Association for Plastics Processors (MAPP) and Plastic Pipe Institute (PPI) will host the Plastics Industry Fly-In on March 27. This year’s Fly-In attendees will hold over 100 meetings with elected officials and their staff on the Hill, arguing in favor of policies that support U.S. plastics, an industry that employs nearly one million people and generates $432 billion for the U.S. economy. Featured issues include recycling infrastructure, tariffs and trade, open competition for plastic pipe and workforce development.